Aaron Rodgers' Achilles injury is "not good," Jets head coach says, as star quarterback is set to get MRI

Aaron Rodgers suffered a game-ending Achilles tendon injury less than a handful of plays into his debut for the New York Jets on Monday night. But his future with the team this season is in doubt, with Jets head coach Robert Saleh saying his injury is "not good."

"Concerned with his Achilles," he said in a press conference Monday after the team's overtime 22-16 win over the Buffalo Bills. "MRI's probably going to confirm what we think is already going to happen with his Achilles, so prayers tonight. But, it's not good."

Rodgers, 39, will get an MRI on Tuesday. Zach Wilson, who took over quarterback duties after Rodgers' exit, will be the starter the rest of the season if Rodgers can't play, according to Saleh.

Aaron Rodgers is helped off the field for an apparent injury during a game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Michael Owens / Getty Images

Rodgers was traded to the Jets in the offseason following 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. After months of anticipation, Jets fans had been waiting for the four-time NFL MVP to suit up for Gang Green, with some saying the star quarterback would help meet their Super Bowl expectations. Prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills, Rodgers ran out to field with an American flag before a roaring home crowd at MetLife Stadium as the nation commemorated 9/11 victims and first responders.

However, his debut came to crashing end four plays into the game when Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd sacked Rodgers, who was taken into the team tent and later carted off the field.

Despite the loss of Rodgers, the Jets rallied from being down 10 points to beat the Bills in a thrilling victory. Jets rookie Xavier Gipson returned a 65-yard punt to stun their rival Bills in overtime.

THE ROOKIE DID IT! THE ROOKIE DID IT!@Gipson22X TAKES THE PUNT BACK AND WE WIN THE FOOTBALL GAME.#BUFvsNYJ on ESPN pic.twitter.com/VxK1q6W802 — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 12, 2023

"The way we came in the second half on a mission, we just picked ourselves off the ground," Saleh said. "Defense is getting stop after stop... It was a gritty performance. I'm proud of the guys."

The Jets' next game is against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.