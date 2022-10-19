Aaron Ekblad's IR placement leaves Panthers with more questions than answers on defense

SUNRISE - The Florida Panthers started the season with some question marks on defense, but unfortunately, after one week of play, the questions have gotten a bit bigger.

Number one defenseman Aaron Ekblad was placed on injured reserve with a groin injury.

Brandom Montour is also out with an injury although that is short-term.

The Ekblad injury does give the Panthers some salary cap space, so unlike their game in Boston, they will not have to play shorthanded.

It will be up to the forwards to come back and help the defense more now and up to the goaltenders to not just play well and keep the team in games, but play at a top level and perhaps steal a couple of wins.

Ekblad will miss at least 10 games with his injury and the team will miss him in all situations, 5 on 5, penalty kill, and power play.

Montour is a loss as well as he was running the power play from the blue line.



The Cats play their home opener Wednesday against Philadelphia, then host Tampa Bay Friday and the islanders Sunday.

It is early in the season but these points matter in the standings as much as they do in March and April.

Adversity is always a good thing for a team to face long-term and the Panthers are staring at some just a few games into the season.

There was some good injury news as General Manager Bill Zito said Anthony Duclair is progressing and will likely be on target to return for the second half of the season.

Duclair, who scored 31 goals last season, injured his Achilles while training in the offseason.

The defense will likely look something like this while Montour is still out but coach Paul Maurice will do a lot of juggling.

Forsling, Gudas, Staal, Kiersted, Mahura, and Carlsson.