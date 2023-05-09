Summer vacation travel surge is almost here

MIAMI - The summer vacation travel surge is almost upon us.

"Travel demand has come roaring back this summer and we're already seeing large crowds at popular domestic and international travel destinations," said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA - The Auto Club Group. "The recent decision to lift all international travel restrictions will only add to demand.

According to a new AAA travel survey, 83% of Floridians will travel this year. More than half (57%) of them will take a summer vacation. However, only a quarter (25%) of summer travelers have finalized their plans.

So where are they going? According to AAA, beach destinations are the favorite (40%), followed by theme parks (37%), metro destinations (27%), and resort vacations, like all-inclusive or multi-amenity hotels (25%).

According to their survey, 87% of travel will be in the form of road trips. AAA says those on the go should expect congestion near beaches and attractions, particularly on weekends and holidays.

Twenty-five percent of those with summer travel plans will fly to their destinations. To reduce the likelihood of flight delays or cancellations, book a non-stop flight that leaves early in the morning. Arrive at the airport at least 2 hours early. Download the airline's mobile app, to receive updates about your flight status.

AAA said international travel bookings are up more than 200% compared to 2022. They urge travelers to make sure their passport is up to date. Strong demand and pandemic-related backlogs have led to passport processing delays. Wait times have increased from 8-11 weeks to 10-13 weeks.