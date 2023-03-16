AAA Offers "Tow To Go" Over St. Paddy's Day weekend

MIAMI - If you indulge in a little bit too much green beer Friday over the St. Patrick's Day weekend or down one too many Irish car bombs, don't rely on luck to steer you home safe.

If you don't have a designated driver, you may want to take advantage of AAA's Tow to Go service available which will be available from 6 p.m. Thursday, March 16th to 6 a.m. Monday, March 20th.

St. Patrick's Day is one of the deadliest holidays on U.S. roadways, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. In 2020, more than 11,000 people died in drunk-driving crashes. Those deaths could have been avoided if the impaired drivers found a safe ride home instead of driving drunk.

So how does Tow to Go work?

When someone calls, AAA dispatches a tow truck to transport the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

Phone Number (855) 2-TOW-2-GO

The service is free for anyone, yet AAA asks that it be treated as a last resort.

"We're proud to be that last line of defense, keeping people from driving impaired. We also remain committed to educating the public that it's important to find a safe ride before drinking alcohol or taking drugs," said AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters.

AAA Guidelines