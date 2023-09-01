Watch CBS News
AAA offers 'Tow to Go' for Labor Day Weekend

MIAMI - AAA reminds everyone to stay safe by designating a sober driver, calling a cab or arranging to stay with a friend before kicking off your Labor Day weekend celebrations!

For those that do not plan ahead, the auto club is offering its Tow-To-Go program which will be available from 6 p.m. Friday, September 1st to 6 a.m. Tuesday, September 5th.

Tow to Go offers a confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

It's free and available to AAA members and non-members.

The number to call is (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

Since its inception, Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.

