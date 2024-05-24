AAA offers 'Tow to Go' for Memorial Day weekend

MIAMI - AAA reminds everyone to stay safe during the long Memorial Day holiday weekend.

For those who do not plan ahead and have too much to drink, the auto club is offering its free Tow-To-Go program which is available through 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 28th.

Tow to Go offers a confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

It's available to AAA members and non-members.

"By providing this program, AAA gives drivers no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol or impairing medications," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. "However, we remind people to treat Tow to Go as a last resort. Instead, make advanced plans for a safe ride home, because you do not want to be remembered on Memorial Day as the person who made the fatal mistake of driving impaired."

The number to call is (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

Since its inception, Tow to Go has removed more than 30,000 impaired drivers from the road.