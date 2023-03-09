AAA: 40% of Floridians plan to travel for Spring Break

MIAMI - Floridians will be on the go this year.

According to AAA - The Auto Club Group, 83% of Floridians plan to travel this year. That's significantly higher than the 61% in 2022.

AAA is also citing a big jump in travel during spring break. According to the report, 40% of Floridians are planning a spring break vacation. That's up from 26% last year.

"AAA expects one of the busiest spring break travel seasons in years," said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA. "Previous spring travel seasons were affected by COVID-19. However, Americans are largely more confident about traveling again, and AAA has seen very strong bookings for beach destinations, cruises, and attractions."

Beach vacations are the most popular among Spring Breakers, according to AAA's survey. Florida is the top domestic destination with its beaches, theme parks, and cruise ports.

Cruising is making a big splash this year. Ships leaving from Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, and Tampa - heading to the Caribbean, Mexico, and Central America - top the list of AAA cruise bookings for Spring Break. Cruises sailing to Alaska, Canada, Northern Europe, and the Persian Gulf have also seen a spike in popularity.



Top Spring Break Destinations

USA Hot Spots

Florida

Hawaii

Las Vegas

New York City

San Francisco

New Orleans

Mexican Getaways

Cancun and Riviera Maya

Mexico City

Caribbean Vacations

Nassau, Bahamas

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Montego Bay, Jamaica

San Juan, Puerto Rico

European Escapes

Paris, France

London, England

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Rome, Italy

Barcelona, Spain