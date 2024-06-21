A warmer Friday across South Florida, not as breezy

MIAMI - It will be drier and warmer on Friday across South Florida with highs climbing to the low 90s and the upper 80s.

Plenty of sunshine is expected with a lighter breeze. The chance of rain is lower as there is drier air wrapping around a low pressure system off the northeast coast of Florida.

The National Weather Service warns that there is a high risk of rip currents through 8 p.m. Saturday along the Atlantic beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade counties. There are no alerts for boaters over the Atlantic waters, but small craft should exercise caution if boating around the Florida Keys due to choppy conditions nearshore.

Friday evening the "Strawberry Full Moon" will peak at 9:08 p.m. This is the first full moon of the summer season. It is named for the Strawberry Harvest Moon.

What to expect NEXT Weather

This weekend the chance of rain will increase due to more moisture around. Scattered showers and storms will develop Saturday and Sunday but the weekend will not be a washout. We stay hot with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s and it will feel like the upper 90s and 100s when you factor in the humidity.

Next week the chance of rain will be even higher with higher moisture and a southwesterly wind flow. We will see a return to a more typical summer-time pattern with storms favoring the coastline in the afternoons. It will be warmer with highs soaring to the low 90s.