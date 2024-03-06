A tree falls in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES — A very scary morning for this family.

A large tree came crashing down as a family of four slept inside.

It was around 4:30 Wednesday morning when Zina Salma heard a loud crash.

"It sounded like a nuclear bomb," she said.

A black, olive tree had fallen on top of her husband's car and across the roof of the family's Coral Gables home.

"My little one woke up. The storm was violent. The noise was loud," Zina said. "We had to calm her down. Get her back to sleep."

The tree landed on the roof, above the master bedroom.

"As soon as I heard the loud noise, I really got scared, said Zina, "and I close the shades."

Early morning storms caused wet roads, flooding, and this mess at the Salma residence.

Now the cleanup begins. Zina says she's thankful it wasn't worse.

"I'm thankful it happened around 4:30 a.m., not 7 a.m., when we go to drop off the kids. Otherwise, it would've been a life-threatening situation."

Zina says this tree was city property. We did reach out to the city of Coral Gables. They tell us they are looking into it.