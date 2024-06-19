A "No to dictators, no to Trump" billboard on Miami expressway draws criticism, praise

MIAMI - A "No to dictators, no to Trump" electronic billboard has surfaced on the Palmetto Expressway and Northwest 67th Avenue in Miami-Dade County.

The billboard features an image of former Cuban dictator Fidel Castro to the left and a profile photo of former US President Donald Trump to the right.

The advertisement aimed at the Hispanic vote has drawn both criticism and praise.

News partner, the Miami Herald, says Radio Mambí commentators decried the billboard as "propaganda."

Claude Taylor, founder of Mad Dog PAC, who paid for the billboard, told the newspaper the goal of the billboard is to grab people's attention.

"We do anti-Trump billboards, plain and simple."

CBS News Miami's Nikiya Carrero is working on this story and will have a report at 9 p.m.