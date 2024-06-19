Watch CBS News
Local News

A "No to dictators, no to Trump" billboard on Miami expressway draws criticism, praise

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - A "No to dictators, no to Trump" electronic billboard has surfaced on the Palmetto Expressway and Northwest 67th Avenue in Miami-Dade County.

The billboard features an image of former Cuban dictator Fidel Castro to the left and a profile photo of former US President Donald Trump to the right.

The advertisement aimed at the Hispanic vote has drawn both criticism and praise.

News partner, the Miami Herald, says Radio Mambí commentators decried the billboard as "propaganda."

Claude Taylor, founder of Mad Dog PAC, who paid for the billboard, told the newspaper the goal of the billboard is to grab people's attention.

"We do anti-Trump billboards, plain and simple."

CBS News Miami's Nikiya Carrero is working on this story and will have a report at 9 p.m. 

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

First published on June 19, 2024 / 6:02 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.