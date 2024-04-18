Watch CBS News
Local News

A little more humid with a warm ocean breeze

By Dave Warren

/ CBS Miami

South Florida Weather for Thursday 4/18/2024 7AM
South Florida Weather for Thursday 4/18/2024 7AM 00:22

MIAMI - A warm ocean breeze will continue to bring in a little more moisture each day while at the same time push up temperatures a degree or two each day.

The East Coast metro areas and the Keys will remain mainly dry with just a few isolated showers developing each afternoon over the interior.

Sunday night will be a warm night to observe the Lyrid meteor shower but the moon will still be up leading to some unwanted additional light overnight. The meteors will appear from directly overhead early Monday morning.

tuesday.png
Moisture moves in NEXT Weather

Monday afternoon will see near-record highs with a high temperature of 89 degrees. The record in Miami is 91 degrees. Enough moisture moves into the area to put a few showers in the forecast starting Monday and continuing through at least the start of the week.

Dave Warren
dave-warren.jpg

Dave Warren is an AMS certified meteorologist with nearly 20 years of forecasting experience, a strong science background and skilled on the most up-to-date computer weather systems. He joined CBS4 News in November 2016.

First published on April 18, 2024 / 9:08 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.