A little more humid with a warm ocean breeze

MIAMI - A warm ocean breeze will continue to bring in a little more moisture each day while at the same time push up temperatures a degree or two each day.

The East Coast metro areas and the Keys will remain mainly dry with just a few isolated showers developing each afternoon over the interior.

Sunday night will be a warm night to observe the Lyrid meteor shower but the moon will still be up leading to some unwanted additional light overnight. The meteors will appear from directly overhead early Monday morning.

Moisture moves in NEXT Weather

Monday afternoon will see near-record highs with a high temperature of 89 degrees. The record in Miami is 91 degrees. Enough moisture moves into the area to put a few showers in the forecast starting Monday and continuing through at least the start of the week.