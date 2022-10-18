Nat Moore Trophy: High school football expert on South Florida's crowded, talented field

MIAMI – We are getting close to narrowing down this year's nominees for the CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy.

CBS4's Mike Cugno sat down for a Q&A with Larry Blustein, one of the most renowned high school football experts in the country to talk about South Florida's crowded and very talented field.

So, which player and which teams will rise to the top?

Here is Cugno's interview with Blustein:

Cugno: "That's right. We're here with the South Florida high school football expert, Larry Blustein. And Larry, thanks for coming in. You know we've met a lot of the top talented guys in the area already. It's a loaded field. Who is kind of separating themselves, rising above the crop in South Florida?"

Blustein: "I mean, here when you are in South Florida, there's a million kids who jump forward. But you look at Ruben Bain from Miami Central. You did a tremendous profile on him. He gets an opportunity to play against some of the tough guys.

"He went against Francis from IMG, a Miami commitment who's one of the best tackles in the country. Also, Brandon Inniss. Here's a kid from American Heritage Plantation who has been playing since the eighth grade at the varsity level.

"Ray Ray Joseph from Miami Edison. I had a chance to talk to Nat Moore, he is the perfect guy for that award. Gets it done in school and also in athletics. He also a great kid. Parents are really supportive of him. Also a guy a lot of people haven't really followed but I think he has been one of the most valuable players.

"Edwin Joseph from Chaminade Madonna plays on both sides of the ball. Probably single-handedly won the American Heritage game and the game versus Dillard. You get talent all the time. But I think those kind of jump out at you."

Cugno: "A lot of these you mention, like Brandon Inniss, can play multiple positions. We have seen even the St. Thomas Aquinas guys play on both sides of the ball.

"Alright let's talk about teams. Because state titles have been coming in bunches here in South Florida over the last few years. Which schools, which teams are poised to grab some more hardware?"

Blustein: "People have to understand, you have to kind of go back to zero because the classifications have changed. No more 8A now you have 4M which is metro.

"I think in 4M right now, this is not tooting your horn but, Christopher Columbus is really a tremendous football program I know. I think they are the favorites in 4M to get to state and probably win it.

"3M: A team that's no stranger is St. Thomas Aquinas, three-time defending champions.

"The 2M is going to come down to American Heritage and could be American Heritage Plantation and Glades Central in the finals.

"I know the FHSAA wanted to kind of limit the teams in South Florida, but in that classification, you have two-time defending champion Cardinal Gibbons. You still have Northwestern in the 2M. I think they can print the rings for Chaminade-Madonna in 1M because here's a program that is going to set a record this year, Mike, a state record of going to the state finals for seven consecutive years.

"A lot of people just hope to get there once. [Chaminade-Madonna's] Coach Dameon Jones team is getting an opportunity. They have won four out of the last 5 state titles."

Cugno: "Not only [are they] getting it done here, a lot of those teams [are] getting national recognition as well.

"Larry Blustein thank you so much for joining us.

"Don't forget if you have your favorite high school football star out there. You can nominate them here, NatMooreTrophy.com."