A few morning showers across South Florida, afternoon will be drier and hot

MIAMI - We kick off the month of August with another heat advisory for South Florida through 7 p.m. Highs will soar to the low 90s but it will feel like 105 to 110 degrees due to the humidity.

A few showers moved in on the breeze during the morning hours. The afternoon will be drier as storms that develop will march inland and to the West Coast. Drier air will suppress any widespread storm development and Saharan dust will lead to hazy skies at times.

The chance of rain will begin to increase on Friday as moisture moves in. Scattered showers and some storms will be possible. Another heat advisory may be issued as heat indices will likely remain in the triple digits.

This weekend is looking wet and unsettled due to a disturbance in the tropics that the CBS Miami NEXT Weather team has been tracking.

A wave worth watching NEXT Weather

The National Hurricane Center is giving this well-defined tropical wave a 60% chance of development over the next 7 days. This disturbance is currently producing a large area of disorganized showers and storms over Puerto Rico, Hispaniola and the Virgin Islands.

The National Hurricane Center said "Development of this system should be slow to occur during the next couple of days while it moves west-northwestward over portions of the Greater Antilles. However, environmental conditions are forecast to become more conducive for development after the wave passes the Greater Antilles."

A tropical depression may form this weekend or early next week over the eastern Gulf of Mexico or near the Florida Peninsula.

Regardless of whether this wave develops into a tropical depression or not, all the deep tropical moisture associated with it is forecast to move towards South Florida and enhance our chance of showers and storms over the weekend. The breeze will build and it could be windy at times.



We'll remain wet and unsettled through early next week.