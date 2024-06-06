School counselor set to retire after 64 years at Coral Gables Senior High School

Coral Gables High School counselor, 90, decides to retire after working for 64 years

Coral Gables High School counselor, 90, decides to retire after working for 64 years

Coral Gables High School counselor, 90, decides to retire after working for 64 years

MIAMI - Coral Gables Senior High School Daniel Finora is ready to call it a career after 64 years at the school.

On Thursday, the school held a ceremony for the 90-year-old. Students produced a video on his long tenure.

Since 1960, he's worn several hats as a coach, counselor, and teacher at the school. Finora retired from full-time work in 2002, but a month later, he was back as a part-timer.

Finora has preferred to enter GPAs by hand. It's how he's done it for decades.

"If you want your GPA today, you come and see Dan and he'll fix it," Finora said.

"Listen. I got up at 5 o'clock in the morning every day in the military," Finora said.

Finora's office has become a museum of sorts. He still can put a name to the faces on the yellowing pictures on his wall.

"Alex Martinez was the principal," Finora recounts. "And he said what are you gonna do, I said I dunno know. He said do you want to go back to work? I said ok. Sounded good."

The building and people have changed over the years. But one thing hasn't changed - the reason why he comes to work every day.

"A job," Finora said. "Working. Gotta pay the bills. My kids went through here."

Finora's last official day with the school is on June 30th. After he retires, the school will rename his office after him.

Finora says if the school ever needs anything from him, he only lives a mile away.