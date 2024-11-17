Watch CBS News
9-year-old has died of at least one gunshot wound in Florida City

By Nadirah Sabir

FLORIDA CITY – A 9-year-old boy was shot at a Florida city apartment complex, police say.

Florida City police units were dispatched to South Point Apartments along W. Lucy Street in response to a multiple gunshot alert. After which, multiple 911 calls of a person shot were received.

Officers arrived to find the child with at least one gunshot wound and unresponsive.

Paramedics airlifted the child to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Miami-Dade Police Homicide will be taking over the investigation.

