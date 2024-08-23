9 people rescued after kayaking in Biscayne Bay during bad weather, Miami officials say

MIAMI — Nine people were rescued after they ran into bad weather while kayaking in Biscayne Bay on Friday.

According to a post shared on X by the City of Miami, the kayakers were spotted near Morningside Park by City Commissioner Christine King. None of them wore their life jackets.

Heroic rescue in Biscayne Bay! @MiamiPD Marine Patrol saved 9 kayakers near Morningside Park during bad weather. None wore life jackets, but thanks to eyewitness @IamChristineEsq who summoned for help, all were safely brought aboard @MiamiPD vessels. #miamipolice #rescue pic.twitter.com/BZ6CDLpcOi — City of Miami (@CityofMiami) August 23, 2024

Many city officials praised King for quickly calling for help and Miami Police's Marine Patrol Unit, who went out into the water to save the nine kayakers.

"I am very proud of the great work performed by our [Marine Patrol], safeguarding our waterways every day, but today they were real-life heroes! Thanks to [King] for quickly notifying [Miami Police] and averting a tragedy," Miami Police Chief Manny Morales shared on X, followed by the hashtag #TeamWorkMakesTheDreamWork.

Miami Police also shared news of the rescue on X, reminding everyone to plan ahead due to Miami's "unpredictable" summer weather.

No further details about the rescue were shared at this time.