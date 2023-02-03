Hialeah man, 85, accused of setting woman's car on fire

HIALEAH - Police say an 85-year-old man who was rejected was captured on video setting the woman's car on fire after getting rejected.

Jose Escalona CBS4

It happened last week.

Police say Jose Escalona is the man seen pouring gasoline on the car, lighting a match and setting it on fire.

The 23-year-old woman, who owns the car says she knows Escalona and that he's been making unwanted sexual advances toward her.

Luckily, the fire didn't spread to the home.

The 85-year-old has been arrested for arson.