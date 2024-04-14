Mass shooting in Chicago leaves girl dead, 10 other people injured in Back of the Yards

Girl killed, 10 other people wounded in Chicago mass shooting Girl killed, 10 other people wounded in Chicago mass shooting 01:51

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One child was killed and ten other people, including three other children, were injured in a shooting in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood Saturday evening, police said.

The shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. near West 52nd Street and South Damen Avenue, Chicago police said. The victims were at a family gathering when the shooting happened.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of 18 rounds fired and found multiple people shot on the block, police said. Officers then began providing life-saving care, including tourniquets and chest seals, according to Chicago Police Area One Deputy Chief Don Jerome.

An 9-year-old girl was shot in the head and died, according to police and her family, who identified her as Ariana Molina.

Ariana Molina, 9, was shot and killed in a mass shooting at a family gathering in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on April 13, 2024. Family photo

A 1-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy were each shot multiple times and were in critical condition Saturday night. A 9-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to his left pinky finger, and was in good condition. Officials said the ages of the adult victims ranged from 19 to 40.

Ariana's father, Jose Molina, said all 11 people who were shot were family members, and were celebrating his sister's communion. Ariana was in the front yard when she was shot in the head. Her mother was shot in the back. Molina's nephew was shot twice in the stomach. Molina was shot in the foot.

Police said a witness saw a black sedan drive up during the gathering. Someone inside fired multiple shots before driving off.

"This was not a random act of violence. It was likely gang-related," Jerome said. "The offenders' actions, make no mistake, are horrific and unacceptable in our city."

A source said the children were playing outside when the shooting happened. Some adults were inside or on the porch at the time.

Street pastor Donovan Price said the impact on the family has been devastating.

"I think a part of Chicago has died. Part of Chicago, like the mothers when I first got here, the families when I first got here tonight, should be screaming, should be running, should be crying. We all should," he said.

Some witnesses described two shooters on foot, police said.

No one was in custody Sunday morning. Area One detectives were investigating.