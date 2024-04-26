71-year-old Miami-Dade man speaks out after he is robbed, pistol-whipped

MIAMI - A 71-year-old man is speaking out after he says two young men robbed him and pistol-whipped him earlier this week and Miami-Dade Police are appealing for the public's help.

Alcides Gonzalez said he was picking up his mail at his aunt's home around 9 Wednesday night when two young men with guns suddenly confronted him and demanded cash, his cell phone and his keys.

Gonzalez said there were some frightening moments and he described them for CBS News Miami's Peter D'Oench.

He said, "One of them put a gun to my forehead and the other put a gun behind my ear. One of them asked for money and my wallet and checked my pants like this."

He demonstrated what he said happened.

"They came at me like this when I was at the mailbox and they showed me what to do like this and all I saw was shadows. I was hit right here on the head and I have 2 lumps and it hurts right here. I feel very disappointed and I can only say that I am lucky to be alive. I am lucky to be alive."

He said, "This took me by surprise because this happened in front of my aunt's house. The first thing that came to mind was that I have 13 cats and that's my family. If I die, who is going to look after them? I am an animal lover."

He said the gunmen were between 20 and 25 years old.

He said "I would love to see them captured before this happens to someone else and someone else is killed. If they did this to me, they had to have done it to others because I believe they were very professional."

Miami-Dade Police Detective Argemis Colome said, "According to the victim the suspects knew what they were doing so we are not discounting the possibility that he may not be the only victim so we need the community's help because they could be doing this over and over again and we need to get them behind bars."

Colome said "This could have been much worse, even though the victim did sustain injuries and was pistol-whipped, it was with a firearm and they could have shorter him. This could have been his last night."

Colome said "We are asking that anybody who has seen anything, maybe a car speeding off or anything to call us. I know people often do have surveillance cameras."

Police are looking for surveillance tape and are trying to determine if the suspects may have struck before.

There is a limited description of them.

Anyone with information that can help should call MIami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).