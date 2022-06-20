UPDATE: Missing 7-year-old Deerfield Beach boy with high-functioning autism found safe

UPDATE: The boy has been found safe. Thank you for spreading the word.

DEERFIELD BEACH – A 7-year-old boy with high-functioning autism has gone missing in Deerfield Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, the boy, who is verbal, was last seen in the area of 610 Jefferson Drive.

BSO said he was wearing a white dotted shirt and jean shorts.

This is the shirt BSO said the boy was last seen wearing. Broward Sheriff's Office

The boy, who BSO did not identify, was also carrying a black backpack.

If you see him, please call 911.