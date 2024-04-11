6 years in the making, portion of Doral Central Park to open in summer

MIAMI - Whether you live or work in the city of Doral, you've noticed a massive construction site and took note when you started asking questions about when this project might be completed.

South Florida residents could get to use at least a portion of Doral Central Park as soon as this summer, but we went to city for answers about the project.

"When is it going to be opening completely for everybody to enjoy and use the actual facility as a resident in this community?" asked Tony Torres, Doral resident.

The Doral Central Park stretches over about 80 acres of land off of between Northwest 92nd Avenue and 87th Avenue on Northwest 33rd Street.

The estimated $168 million project includes an amphitheater, a community center - double the size of any other in Doral and a water park

I spoke with Parks and Recreation about the project that is 6 years in the making.

"We are making the best of what we have in the situation. We're working as fast as we can," said Erin Sullivan, the Doral Parks & Recreation director.

The project was partially funded through a $150 million city bond issue passed 2018.

It didn't break ground though until three years later in 2021.

"To be able to do permitting, a lot of the underground work, putting the infrastructure all of that took time. As well as Covid did occur and it wasn't without some consequences. We did have some impact to the project from Covid," said Sullivan.

When the park does open it will be open to anyone who wants to visit, Doral residents though will pay less for activities than people who live outside of the city.

"We are going to be allowing nonresidents, but there will be a charge for activities they do have," said Sullivan.

"I've seen pictures of the construction, the progress and it looks pretty cool. It's just not done yet," said Torres.

As of now, the city says the plan is to open the park in two phases.

The outside portion is set to open this summer and the community center is expected to open later this year.

The central park project was originally budgeted for $119 million and ended up $50 million.

Other projects like a pedestrian bridge were canceled to move funds around.