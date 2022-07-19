6-year-old Jody Gutierrez, 4-year-old Josiah Gutierrez abducted by biological mom

MIAMI – The search is on for two children abducted from their legal guardian by their biological mother.

Miami-Dade police say 6-year-old Jody Gutierrez and 4-year-old Josiah Gutierrez were taken near SW 186 Street and SW 107 Avenue on Sunday.

Jody was wearing an orange T-shirt, black skirt and silver sandals. Josiah was in a blue plaid shirt with a hoodie, gray pants and blue shoes with white trim.

🚨ABDUCTION We are searching for 6-Year-Old Jody Gutierrez & 4-Year-Old Josiah Gutierrez who were removed from the custody of their legal guardian by their biological mother in the area of 186 St and 107 Ave. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/62io5X5uNO — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) July 19, 2022

MDPD has identified their mother as Jemina Reina Gutierrez. Her last known address was an apartment in the 8000 block of Dahila Drive in Naples.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.