6-year-old Jody Gutierrez, 4-year-old Josiah Gutierrez abducted by biological mom

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI – The search is on for two children abducted from their legal guardian by their biological mother.

Miami-Dade police say 6-year-old Jody Gutierrez and 4-year-old Josiah Gutierrez were taken near SW 186 Street and SW 107 Avenue on Sunday.

Jody was wearing an orange T-shirt, black skirt and silver sandals. Josiah was in a blue plaid shirt with a hoodie, gray pants and blue shoes with white trim.

MDPD has identified their mother as Jemina Reina Gutierrez. Her last known address was an apartment in the 8000 block of Dahila Drive in Naples.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

First published on July 19, 2022 / 4:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

