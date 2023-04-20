6-year-old girl, 2 adults shot after basketball rolls into North Carolina neighbor's yard

New survey: Most Americans concerned about gun violence New survey: Most Americans concerned about gun violence 00:31

Two adults and one child were shot in Gastonia, North Carolina, after a basketball rolled into a man's yard and he allegedly opened fire on them. The suspect, Robert Louis Singletary, was still at large as of Wednesday, according to the Gaston County Police Department.

The incident unfolded around 7:44 p.m. on Tuesday when Gaston police received a call about a man firing a gun outside homes in his neighborhood. Singletary, 24, of Gastonia, North Carolina, was determined to be the shooter.

An adult male and his child were seriously wounded during the shooting spree and taken to a Charlotte hospital. One adult woman was grazed by a bullet and another man was shot but not injured.

Detectives secured warrants for Singletary on four counts of attempted first degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

The police department is offering a $1,000 reward for information that aids the investigation, which is ongoing. Singletary was last seen with a gun and should be considered armed and dangerous, the police department said.

Chief Stephen M. Zill of the Gaston Police Department said in a news release that his agency has partnered with the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force to assist in the search for Singletary.

"I want to say to the people of Gaston County — this sort of violence will not stand," Zill said.

Two of the victims have been identified as William White and his 6-year-old daughter, who spoke to CBS News affiliate WBTV. "The bullet came back and the bullet went in my cheek," said the girl, whose name is being withheld for her safety.

"I want him to go to jail forever," she said.

A neighbor who witnessed the shooting said it was shocking.

"They were playing basketball and a ball rolled into his yard and they went to go and get it," Jonathan Robertson told WBTV. "It was just crazy."

This shooting is the latest involving violent consequences after ordinary mistakes, reigniting debates about stand your ground laws.

A white man claimed self-defense after he shot a Black teenager this week when he rang the doorbell of his Kansas City home and a 20-year-old woman looking for a friend's house in upstate New York was fatally shot by a homeowner when she went to the wrong address.