6 year-old boy dies after attacked by family dog in Florida

FLORIDA -- A 6-year-old Florida boy is dead after being mauled by one of his family dogs on Tuesday morning in his North Port home.

Police officers in the city of North Port, in Sarasota County, rushed to a home on the 2700 block of Badger Lane on Tuesday around 10:30 a.m. after reports of a dog bite, officials said.

The wounded boy was flown to a hospital with "extensive traumatic injuries." He was then transferred to a second hospital, where he died.

"Dog was in the bedroom. Child walked into bedroom to get something. Next thing you know, people heard screaming and jumped into action." said Josh Taylor, the public information officer of the North Port, Florida, police department.

The dog, a 3-year-old pit bull mix, was taken by the Sarasota County Animal Services, police said. Police don't know of any previous incidents involving the dog's behavior.

"This is the worst type of case we could ever work." added Josh Taylor:

Daylan's baseball coach, Nicole Obrien, speaks about how her heart shattered when she learned of Daylan's death knowing she'll never see him take the field again.

"Oh, I've been crying for days.. one because as a parent...two because it was somebody that we knew. three because it was someone out on the field. the kid was a baller. I mean the things that he was doing at that age and the comprehension he had for the game." said O'brien.

Nicole O'brien added this.

"Very happy child always liked to be at the field had no problem. He would play with whether they were three feet taller than him or littler than him he would always just want to go and play. Daylan was also the bat boy on the junior's team, his brother's team. They made him an official shirt that said "put me in coach."

The dog who attacked Daylan will be held for ten days and then euthanized, at the family's request.

"Our hearts are broken for this young child and his family," North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said. "As a father and pet owner, I know this is one of the worst tragedies you can imagine."