$581M program underway to modernize MIA's automated movers, elevators

MIAMI - Some 60,000 passengers a day walk through MIA's busy Concourse D. It stretches a mile and a quarter with the Sky Train covering a mile of that, but for more than a month now, the train's been out of service.

"I'm going now to D60. And I think I've been walking for about 15-20 minutes," said Eddie Jerez. He, like many passengers, finds himself walking more than he bargained for after seeing the signs that the sky train is not running.

"It's a lot," said passenger Diane Darling. "For me, it has not been horrible. I do not have my wheels, so I'm glad I'm healthy and I'm glad I had time," she said.

CBS News Miami Reporter Ted Scouten walked the 1.25-mile concourse. It took him about 19 minutes to get from gate D60 to D1.

The Sky Train shut down after an inspection found 3 columns that support the train near station one had cracks. System-wide, there are 100 columns.

"Back in mid-September, 3 pier caps were discovered with cracks, so what we're doing, our engineering team is continuing an analysis of the entire system, all the concrete structure in the system just to make sure the problem is isolated to just those three pier caps," said MIA Director Ralph Cutié.

He hopes stations 2, 3 and 4 will be able to re-open if no cracks are found.

In the meantime, 2 golf cart trolleys are moving passengers around, with stops throughout the concourse. Six more will be added soon, as well as a shuttle that will go from one end to the other down on the tarmac. The trip will take 5 to 8 minutes.

"We're also going to have a shuttle bus service on the air side to transport passengers from gates D10 to D55.

Darling has some advice while all this is going on.

"Go with the flow otherwise you shouldn't leave your house," she laughed.

That increased trolley service as well as the bus service is expected to begin in two weeks, just in time for the holiday rush.