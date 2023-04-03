Initiative would bring 50 mini-soccer fields to Miami-Dade County

MIAMI - Miami-Dade is set to get 50 new mini-soccer fields by 2026. That's a big jump as South Florida gets ready to welcome the World Cup in 2026.

"It's the team feeling honestly having your teammates your coach, it's a good family feeling," Cariana Pou said.

Pou fell in love with the sport during recess as a young girl, but when it came to finding a field after-school that was not easy.

"I couldn't play as much because my mom had to take me, to the fields and she couldn't always with work and stuff," she explained.

Pou didn't give up on her passion though, she's now received a soccer scholarship to Texas A&M University, but for others, finding a place to play is a barrier to entry.

"One of the first pitches will be right here where we're gathered today that means all the young people who live here will have a place right outside their doors to play soccer," Ed Foster-Simeon, US Soccer Foundation President and CEO said.

The Villas Del Lago Public Housing Community has been chosen to receive the first mini-pitch, which is a scaled down soccer field with a harder surface.

It's all being kickstarted by a $5 million gift from Citadel Founder, Ken Griffin, this will also help launch the Miami-Dade County Soccer Initiative.

"What we're doing is putting these in at-need communities so that they not only have access to the site but access to the program as well so they can have the love of sports as well as have the academic support and social emotions support," James Haj, The Children's Trust CEO said.

The Miami-Dade Children's Trust is still working with community members to decide on 49 other locations. It's also starting the Just Ball League with its partners and continues its Soccer for Success program.

According to the Soccer for Success after-school program, 86% of participants stay away from anti-social behavior, and 83% have improved health outcomes.

"It's like a second home if you ask me, walking onto the field the adrenaline just everything, it's great," Pou added.

Now to fully fund the program, the initiative needs to find more donors to get another $5 million.