5 people struck in overnight Miami shooting

MIAMI – The Miami Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting where five people were injured.

According to Miami PD, the shooting happened at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on the northbound lanes of US 1 and SW 22 Avenue.

Detectives said a Nissan Altima with six occupants were shot at by people in another vehicle that pulled up alongside them.

Five of the six people inside the Nissan were struck. The driver of the Nissan drove to SW 4 Avenue and 3 Street, where they dropped off a female in her late teens. The driver then continued on their way to the Ryder Trauma Center to seek medical attention for all the other victims.

The teen who had been dropped off called 911. She was eventually taken by Miami Fire Rescue to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Miami PD said all the victims are in stable condition and are expected to make a full recovery.