$5 Million Top Prize Claimed In Florida Lottery Scratch Off Game In Miami

/ CBS Miami

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – There's another big Florida Lottery scratch-off game winner in Miami.

Guman Redoy, 57, of St. Joseph, Trinidad, claimed a $5 million top prize from the Gold Rush Limited Scratch-Off game on Tuesday.

Redoy bought his winning ticket from Infoplace USA, located at 11401 NW 12 Street in Miami.

He choose to take his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.00.

The $20 Gold Rush Limited Scratch-Off game launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. There are also more than 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000.

The game's overall odds are 1-in-2.65.

First published on May 10, 2022 / 4:31 PM

