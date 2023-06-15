5 dogs die in RV fire before Florida dog show

TAMPA - Five dogs were killed in an RV fire the day before a dog show was set to begin.

The fire was first reported Tuesday afternoon at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue spokesperson Rob Herrin said. The American Kennel Club All-Breed Dog Show got underway Wednesday at the fairgrounds and runs through the weekend.

Bystanders reported seeing smoke coming from the RV's vents and then attempted to get inside the vehicle, but couldn't because of the flames and smoke, Herrin said. After firefighters extinguished the blaze, the RV owners told investigators that five boxers had been inside the vehicle.

No human injuries were reported.

Investigators believe the fire was an accident, but they're still narrowing down a specific cause, Herrin said.