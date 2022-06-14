Watch CBS News
4, including child, found shot dead in Central Florida

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/AP

CASSELBERRY - Four people including a minor were found Tuesday with a gunshot wounds in a condo in Central Florida and eventually died from their injuries in what appears to be a murder-suicide, authorities said.

Officers were called to the condo complex in an Orlando suburb for a reported shooting, the Casselberry Police Department told reporters.

In the condo, officers found two women, a man and a boy with gunshot wounds. Paramedics attempted to aid them, and one person was taken to the hospital, but they died from their injuries. A preliminary investigation points to a murder-suicide scenario, according to the police department.

No further details were provided.

First published on June 14, 2022 / 1:39 PM

