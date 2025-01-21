4 arrested in Miami Christmas week kidnapping over $50,000 debt

MIAMI - Police have arrested four suspects in connection with the kidnapping of a man three days before Christmas, an incident they said stemmed from a $50,000 debt allegedly owed by the victim's brother.

David Dorsin, 21, appeared in bond court where a judge found probable cause for charges of kidnapping and strong-armed robbery.

Miami police also arrested Josue Medina, Jason Oris and Jouvers Pierre in connection with the case.

According to Miami Police Department spokeswoman Kiara Delva, the victim knew one of the suspects who first approached him.

On Dec. 22, the victim was walking on West Flagler Street near 14th Avenue when the suspects approached him in a white BMW, Delva said. They allegedly forced the victim into the car, demanded $50,000 and claimed the debt was tied to the victim's brother, who had allegedly smoked with the suspects in the past.

"They forced him to contact his mother several times and told her if she didn't pay the money, they would kill him," Delva said. The victim's family did not pay and he was later released unharmed.

Police said Dorsin, who was on probation at the time, was arrested last Friday after being identified and located during a check-in with his probation officer.

"This case is very alarming and we are very grateful that detectives conducted a thorough investigation," Delva said. "These individuals are considered armed and dangerous."

Dorsin is being held without bond on the kidnapping charge, with bond for the strong-armed robbery charge set at $25,000. He is also under house arrest.

Police said Dorsin requested an attorney, but no legal representation was listed.