4-day work week experiment is a success
MIAMI – A six-month experiment in the United States has just wrapped up, and organizers say it looks like a four-day work week may actually be better for business.
In fact, organizers say the trial was an overwhelming success.
The requirements were no reduction in pay with a meaningful reduction in work time.
None of the 27 companies that took part in the experiment survey said they were planning to go back to the five-day work week.
Workers reported lower levels of stress and burnout.
On top of that, company revenue was higher compared to the year prior.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.