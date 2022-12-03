4-day work week experiment is a success

MIAMI – A six-month experiment in the United States has just wrapped up, and organizers say it looks like a four-day work week may actually be better for business.

In fact, organizers say the trial was an overwhelming success.

The requirements were no reduction in pay with a meaningful reduction in work time.

None of the 27 companies that took part in the experiment survey said they were planning to go back to the five-day work week.

Workers reported lower levels of stress and burnout.

On top of that, company revenue was higher compared to the year prior.