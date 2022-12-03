Watch CBS News
4-day work week experiment is a success

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI – A six-month experiment in the United States has just wrapped up, and organizers say it looks like a four-day work week may actually be better for business.

In fact, organizers say the trial was an overwhelming success.

The requirements were no reduction in pay with a meaningful reduction in work time.  

None of the 27 companies that took part in the experiment survey said they were planning to go back to the five-day work week.

Workers reported lower levels of stress and burnout.

On top of that, company revenue was higher compared to the year prior.

CBS Miami Team
First published on December 3, 2022 / 11:35 AM

