4 arrested for alleged involvement with major statewide theft ring based out of Miami

MIAMI — Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested four suspects who allegedly were apart of an organized theft ring based out of the Miami area with statewide operations in 14 counties.

Agents arrested 37-year-old Daryl Machado, his wife 50-year-old Diana Sanchez and 74-year-old Gualberto Rodriguez of Miami, along with 48-year-old Miguel Sanchez Cardosa of Naples on Tuesday. All four face multiple charges, including racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, burglary, grand theft and dealing in stolen property, according to a FDLE press release.

The FDLE's Sebring Field Office initiatied the investigation in May 2021 after detectives from Collier, Lee and DeSoto County Sheriff's Offices provided agents with information on theft ring-related activities. Throughout the investigation, the FDLE received support from multiple agencies around the state, and helped agents and analysts to dismantle the criminal organization.

The investigation revealed that the theft ring targeted high value heavy equipment and construction machinery such as skid steer machines, mini excavators, utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) and trailers used to transport the machinery, the FDLE stated.

According to the FDLE, the thefts started in April 2020 and in a two-year period, the FDLE's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) investigation linked the ring to 28 thefts totaling more than $1.7 million. Some of the stolen equipment was recovered during the investigation.

Machado and Sanchez were arrested in Miami by FDLE agents on June 5. Rodriguez has been served with charges but was already in custody in St. Johns County for a skid steer theft. And, Sanchez Cardosa was arrested in Collier County on June 9 for his role, including buying one of the stolen skid steers, according to the FDLE. Together, the four suspects face a combined 72 felony counts.

"These criminals stole more than $1.7 million worth of heavy construction machinery over two years, spanning 14 counties," said Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody. "The defendants now face a heavy load of more than 70 felony counts and I look forward to my statewide prosecutors handling this case."

"The capture of these four individuals would not be possible without our crucial law enforcement partners across the state of Florida," said FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass.

"Anyone who dishonors the rights of ownership and commits these schemes will not be tolerated," he added. "I commend our agents and partners for their efforts to continue keeping our communities safe."

The case will be prosecuted by the Florida Attorney General's Office of Statewide Prosecution as the case remains active.