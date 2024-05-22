3rd South Florida passenger rail line to run from Miami to West Palm Beach

MIAMI - We have two passenger rail lines in South Florida. Now, a third is on the way — this one, the long-promised East Side Commuter Rail, once known as the "Coastal Link.'

"I think it's a very good idea because it gives options for people that are on the east side,' said a train passenger who does not want to give her name — but she lives on the east side — to catch the train to Miami, she has found her way across town.

"Either I take a bus which sometimes doesn't really match the time before the connection, or I have to take the Uber which is costly, or I have to be under the sun will come in by foot," she said

"The congestion is pretty extreme. And it's very difficult for people to get around, particularly when they're going county to county," said Coree Cuff Lonargan. She is the CEO of Broward County Transportation. She's part of the team planning Broward's portion of the commuter rail.

"It's gonna be a game changer for everybody that wants to avoid the congestion on I 95. And all other roads point north and south, sit back, relax, drink a cup of coffee and enjoy the ride," she said.

In Broward, the train will have stations in Fort Lauderdale near Broward Health, at the Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport and in Hollywood. It would continue into Miami-Dade between Aventura and downtown Miami stopping at FIU, North Miami, Little Haiti, the Design District and Wynwood ending at the Government Center.

Hollywood is already preparing, building multi-family housing where the station will be on 21st and Taylor with more buildings nearby.

"We've got a residential community University Station with Barry University, right here being built with public parking to complement the train station, we're laying down the groundwork," Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy said.

There's still some uncertainty about what this commuter line will be called and who will operate it.

As for the stations — we could see construction begin in the next couple of years.

"Starting to see construction, probably within two, two and a half years. Eventually, this is going to open sometime between 27 and 30," Lonargan said.

There's a virtual public hearing Thursday at 6 p.m. for the Broward portion of the project. In Miami-Dade, they're setting up a meeting for early July.

For information on the Broward portion, click here

For information on the Miami-Dade segment, click here.

For information about Thursday's virtual meeting click here.