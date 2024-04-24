39th annual Lexus Corporate Run returns to the streets of Miami on Thursday

MIAMI - As the 2024 Lexus Corporate Run returns to the streets of Miami on Thursday, here's what you need to know:

The 5K (3.1 mile) run/walk kicks off from Bayfront Park at 6:45 p.m.

More than 18,000 participants from 540 companies are expected to participate in "Downtown Miami's Largest Office Party." The Miami run/walk features men's, women's, and co-ed teams in 18 categories.

Streets closures along the race route begin at 1 p.m.

Biscayne Boulevard. northbound traffic will shift into two southbound lanes of traffic from SE 1 Street to NE 4th Street.

Biscayne Boulevard southbound traffic will merge into two lanes of traffic at NE 6 Street and continue south.

Biscayne Blvd. from Chopin Plaza south to SE 3rd St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

SE 2nd St. from Biscayne Blvd. to North River Drive will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:40 p.m.

North River Drive from SE 2nd St. to NW 5 St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:50 p.m.

NW 5th St. from North River Drive to NW 6 Ave. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:55 p.m.

NW 6th Ave. from NW 5th St to NW 6th St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

NW 6th St. from NW 6th Ave to NW 3rd Ct. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:10 p.m.

NW 3rd Ct. from NW 6th St. to NW 3rd St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

NW 3rd St. from NW 3rd Ct. to Biscayne Blvd. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:40 p.m.

Biscayne Blvd. northbound lanes from NE 4th St. to Flagler St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Drivers north of NW / NE 4th Street, west of the Miami River, or south of Biscayne Blvd., will not be affected by the closures.

CBS News Miami is a proud partner of the 2024 Lexus Corporate Run and will be taking part with our own team.