39th annual Lexus Corporate Run returns to the streets of Miami on Thursday
MIAMI - As the 2024 Lexus Corporate Run returns to the streets of Miami on Thursday, here's what you need to know:
The 5K (3.1 mile) run/walk kicks off from Bayfront Park at 6:45 p.m.
More than 18,000 participants from 540 companies are expected to participate in "Downtown Miami's Largest Office Party." The Miami run/walk features men's, women's, and co-ed teams in 18 categories.
Streets closures along the race route begin at 1 p.m.
- Biscayne Boulevard. northbound traffic will shift into two southbound lanes of traffic from SE 1 Street to NE 4th Street.
- Biscayne Boulevard southbound traffic will merge into two lanes of traffic at NE 6 Street and continue south.
- Biscayne Blvd. from Chopin Plaza south to SE 3rd St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.
- SE 2nd St. from Biscayne Blvd. to North River Drive will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:40 p.m.
- North River Drive from SE 2nd St. to NW 5 St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:50 p.m.
- NW 5th St. from North River Drive to NW 6 Ave. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:55 p.m.
- NW 6th Ave. from NW 5th St to NW 6th St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- NW 6th St. from NW 6th Ave to NW 3rd Ct. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:10 p.m.
- NW 3rd Ct. from NW 6th St. to NW 3rd St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.
- NW 3rd St. from NW 3rd Ct. to Biscayne Blvd. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:40 p.m.
- Biscayne Blvd. northbound lanes from NE 4th St. to Flagler St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Drivers north of NW / NE 4th Street, west of the Miami River, or south of Biscayne Blvd., will not be affected by the closures.
2024 Lexus Corporate Run Map by John MacLauchlan on Scribd
CBS News Miami is a proud partner of the 2024 Lexus Corporate Run and will be taking part with our own team.