38th Annual Lexus Corporate Run returns to downtown Miami

MIAMI - As the 2023 Lexus Corporate Run returns to the streets of Miami on Thursday, here is what you need to know:

The race is on April 27, at 6:45 p.m., at Bayfront Park and more than 14,000 participants from 540 companies are expected to participate.

These are the roads that will be closed during the event:

• Biscayne Blvd northbound Traffic will be re-routed to the southbound lanes from SE 1 St to NE 4th St. Northbound lanes will return to their normal trajectory from NE 4th St. Biscayne Blvd southbound lanes will offer two-way traffic with specific attention given to all residents of the immediate area.

• Biscayne Blvd. from Chopin Plaza south to SE 3rd St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

• SE 2nd St. from Biscayne Blvd. to North River Drive will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:40 p.m.

• North River Drive from SE 2nd St. to NW 5 St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:50 p.m.

• NW 5th St. from North River Drive to NW 6 Ave. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:55 p.m.

• NW 6th Ave. from NW 5th St to NW 6th St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

• NW 6th St. from NW 6th Ave to NW 3rd Ct. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:10 p.m.

• NW 3rd Ct. from NW 6th St. to NW 3rd St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

• NW 3rd St. from NW 3rd Ct. to Biscayne Blvd. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:40 p.m.

• Biscayne Blvd. northbound lanes from NE 4th St. to Flagler St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Please note: if you are north of NW / NE 4th Street, west of the Miami River or south of Biscayne Blvd., these closures will NOT affect you.

For more information, click here.