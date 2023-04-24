Watch CBS News
38th Annual Lexus Corporate Run returns to downtown Miami

By CBS Miami Team

CBS Miami

MIAMI - As the 2023 Lexus Corporate Run returns to the streets of Miami on Thursday, here is what you need to know:

The race is on April 27, at 6:45 p.m., at Bayfront Park and more than 14,000 participants from 540 companies are expected to participate. 

These are the roads that will be closed during the event: 
• Biscayne Blvd northbound Traffic will be re-routed to the southbound lanes from SE 1 St to NE 4th St. Northbound lanes will return to their normal trajectory from NE 4th St. Biscayne Blvd southbound lanes will offer two-way traffic with specific attention given to all residents of the immediate area.
• Biscayne Blvd. from Chopin Plaza south to SE 3rd St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.
• SE 2nd St. from Biscayne Blvd. to North River Drive will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:40 p.m.
• North River Drive from SE 2nd St. to NW 5 St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:50 p.m.
• NW 5th St. from North River Drive to NW 6 Ave. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:55 p.m.
• NW 6th Ave. from NW 5th St to NW 6th St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
• NW 6th St. from NW 6th Ave to NW 3rd Ct. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:10 p.m.
• NW 3rd Ct. from NW 6th St. to NW 3rd St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.
• NW 3rd St. from NW 3rd Ct. to Biscayne Blvd. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 8:40 p.m.
• Biscayne Blvd. northbound lanes from NE 4th St. to Flagler St. will be closed from 6:45 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Please note: if you are north of NW / NE 4th Street, west of the Miami River or south of Biscayne Blvd., these closures will NOT affect you.

For more information, click here.

CBS Miami Team
The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on April 24, 2023 / 4:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

