3-year-old child hospitalized after Homestead shooting, investigation underway

By Hunter Geisel

HOMESTEAD -- A toddler was hospitalized after getting shot in Southwest Miami-Dade on Sunday.

According to Homestead Police, officers are currently investigating a shooting that involved a three-year-old child who has been transported to Kendall Regional Hospital for medical treatment. Police stated the child is in stable condition at this time.

As of Sunday evening, Homestead Police has not provided additional details regarding the incident.

This is a developing story. Tune into CBS News Miami on-air and online for the latest updates.

Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS News Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.

First published on April 28, 2024 / 5:23 PM EDT

