3 sought in Miramar armed robbery

MIAMI - Miramar police need your help in identifying two men and a woman accused of carrying out an armed robbery.

Authorities said it happened in the parking lot adjacent to Flanigan's Bar & Grill on Miramar Parkway and Red Road.

Credit cards stolen from the victim were later used at various locations in Miami Gardens, according to police.

Detectives say they are looking for a gray Honda Accord in connection with this case.

If you can recognize any of the suspects or have any information, you are urged to call Broward Crimestoppers at 954-493-TIPS.