3 face kidnapping charges in box truck abduction of South Florida man

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police said three people have been arrested and are facing kidnapping charges in the abduction of a South Florida man.

Police tell CBS News Miami it all started when a woman called the victim and told him to meet her at a parking lot in Sweetwater.

Investigators said that when the victim got there, another man who was with the woman hit him and forced him into a U-haul box truck.

At one point, they stopped at a fast food restaurant and they all got out to order food, including the victim.

That's when the victim told an employee that he was being abducted. The concerned worker quickly called 9-1-1.

Police said one of the subjects bit the victim, forcefully took his cellular phone, and fled in the box truck.

Once officers arrived at the fast food restaurant, they got a description of the truck and moments later, police found the U-haul with two men and a woman inside.

The victim did not sustain any serious injuries.

All three were arrested and have been charged accordingly.