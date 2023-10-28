3 people, including 1 child, hospitalized after early morning crash in Miami

MIAMI — Three people, including a child, were hospitalized following an early Saturday morning crash in Miami.

Around 4:39 a.m., City of Miami Police responded to reports of a crash at NW 47th Avenue and 7th Street. Shortly after, City of Miami Fire Rescue arrived at the scene. Traffic in the area was shut down during this time.

Upon arrival, three people — including one child — were transported to the Ryder Trauma Center. The driver of one of the vehicles was transported in critical condition.

Meanwhile, a woman involved in the crash was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition, according to Miami Fire. There was no additional information regarding the child's condition.

Police are currently investigating the cause of the crash.