3 men rescued after boat capsizes off Hollywood coast

MIAMI - Three men who were out fishing off the Hollywood coast on Monday were saved by good Samaritans after their boat capsized.

The men said their boat started taking on water and then it flipped over, as one of the men tried to retrieve a bucket to bail the water.

All three men were able to get on top of the boat and then started yelling for help.

"For 10 or 15 minutes, I'm screaming my head off and he's right there and the boat wasn't moving. Like we were sinking. I'm like, oh my god are you guys going to let us die? So, I thought, I didn't think he was coming," said one man.

Eventually, the people on a South Florida charter boat saw them, threw them life jackets and pulled them onto their large vessel.

The men were shaken up, but are OK.