3 male manatees returned to Keys canal after being rehabilitated

KEY COLONY BEACH -- Three adult male manatees that were rescued, treated and rehabilitated at SeaWorld Orlando were returned to a Keys canal Tuesday.

The Florida Keys News Bureau said each mammal measured around 11 feet.

The manatees were rescued earlier this year in April, June and July, respectively.

They suffered injuries ranging from a boat strike that caused a skull fracture, severe emaciation and gastric issues, dehydration and inflammation.

"Three animals in the same day … there's nothing better," said Dr. Scott Gearhart, medical director at Dolphin Research Center. "To take in an animal that needs your help and to see them released is fantastic … all three of them."

Experts remind the public to be vigilant when boating in Florida waters.

"We share the waterways with these animals," Gearhart cautioned. "They're very slow moving and they get into stuff, and you really need to be careful about what your activity is on the water."

Those who find injured, entangled or distressed manatees should call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's wildlife hotline at 888-404-3922.