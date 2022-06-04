Watch CBS News
3 killed, 2 injured in crash on State Road 836

By CBS Miami Team

MIAMI - Three women died Friday night and two men were injured following a crash on State Road 836. 

Police said the crash happened at about 11:20 p.m. when a sedan was traveling westbound on SR 836 in the area of NW 107 Avenue when it collided into an SUV.

Authorities said the collision caused the sedan to lose control and collide into the median guardrail. The sedan then drove through the guardrail, off of the roadway, where it collided into a tree in the center median grassy area.

There were a total of 5 occupants in the vehicle at the time of the crash. 

The roadway was shutdown for approximately 6 hours during the investigation.   

First published on June 4, 2022 / 3:42 PM

