3 hurt during scaffolding collapse at Fort Lauderdale construction site, officials say

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Three people were hurt when scaffolding collapsed Thursday morning at a Fort Lauderdale construction site, authorities said.

Two of the victims were rushed for treatment to Broward Health, where they were listed in serious condition, police said. A third victim was being treated for a non-life-threatening injury, according to investigators.

First responders were called to 475 SW 27th Ave. for a report of a worksite accident. When they arrived, they found the victims. It is believed the workers fell from approximately 15 feet.

The cause of the collapse was under investigation, according to officials.