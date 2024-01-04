Watch CBS News
3 hurt during scaffolding collapse at Fort Lauderdale construction site, officials say

By Alfred Charles

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Three people were hurt when scaffolding collapsed Thursday morning at a Fort Lauderdale construction site, authorities said.

Two of the victims were rushed for treatment to Broward Health, where they were listed in serious condition, police said. A third victim was being treated for a non-life-threatening injury, according to investigators.

First responders were called to 475 SW 27th Ave. for a report of a worksite accident. When they arrived, they found the victims. It is believed the workers fell from approximately 15 feet. 

The cause of the collapse was under investigation, according to officials.

First published on January 4, 2024 / 9:12 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

