3 detained, 2 in custody for allegedly operating illegal veterinary clinic in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTH MIAMI HEIGHTS — Three men were detained, two of whom were taken into custody after a search warrant was served at an illegal veterinarian clinic in Southwest Miami-Dade on Saturday.

Miami-Dade Police said officers served a search warrant at a South Miami Heights home, where they said an anonymous tipster told them about the clinic.

According to MDPD Det. Andre Martin, a former client called sometime last year to report an "unlicensed veterinary clinic," where the tipster said they brought their pet for an operation on its tail. However, the wounded tail got infected and the pet owner had to bring to an official veterinary clinic. Unfortunately, the pet had its tail amputated as a result of the injury it received.

Martin said that when the warrant was served, investigators found about six to eight patients waiting outside the home to have their animals cared for. During this time, three men were detained by officers and two of whom were taken into police custody. Fortunately, no animals were being held inside the home and all the pets that were there were safely returned to their owners.

"We're glad that our investigators were able to stop those animals from being seen by these unlicensed veterinary professionals," he said.

During the investigation, officers found many bottles of prescription animal medication, which was obtained by using the license of a real veterinary professional — the homeowner himself. Meanwhile, the other two men were unlicensed veterinary technicians who mostly ran the day-to-day operations. Martin said investigators could not confirm at this time how involved the real vet was with the clinic, though he was at the home at the time of the search.

According to Martin, the illegal clinic had been in operation for "many years" and clients heard about it through word of mouth. Additionally, it was a cash-only business, presumably to avoid being tracked or located, he noted.

Martin also advised pet owners about possible red flags when finding the right care for their animals.

"Whenever you're going to take your pet to a veterinary clinic, our pets are like our family members, they're like our children for some people, they're members of our family, they're very important to all of us and we should do everything in our power to make sure that they're getting the best care possible by people who are licensed," he said.

"If you walk into a business, a veterinary clinic, a veterinary hospital or emergency room, you should feel good about where you're taking your animal[s]. If you see things that are unsanitary, such as this operation that was being operated out of an efficacy, out of a home, that's probably not the place to take your pet," Martin added.

He also shared that there many free services online that can help pet owners verify businesses and licenses.

"A quick Google search can really prevent you from a lot of pain and heartache of having your loved one -- your animal -- injured unnecessarily," Martin said.

Investigators are still on the scene and working alongside officials from the Department of Business and Professional Resources to determine the proper ramifications for the clinic and its operators. Though nobody is officially charged at this time, Martin said that the two men in custody could face felony charges of operating a veterinary clinic without a license and animal cruelty, while the homeowner may have his veterinary license revoked at least.

Additionally, police are making sure that any other animals involved or were injured as a result of this clinic get the justice they deserve, Martin said.

Martin also advised pet owners who may have went to this clinic or know of any other illegal veterinary practices to reach out to police. And if they wish to remain anonymous, they can always call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.