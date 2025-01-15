Watch CBS News
3 dead, 3 hurt in chain-reaction crash in Margate

By John MacLauchlan

MARGATE - Three people were killed in a chain reaction crash in Margate overnight.

The crash happened just before midnight at the intersection of Rock Island Road and Royal Palm Beach Boulevard.

According to police, a white BMW was heading south on Rock Island Road when it collided with a silver Honda Accord heading east on Royal Palm Boulevard. The impact of the crash sent the BMW into a black Toyota Camry on Rock Island Road.

The driver of the Honda, 24-year-old Brayan Wilches, and Diana Nino, 47, who was in the rear passenger seat, died in the crash. Nancy Sanchez, 27, who was in the front passenger seat, was rushed to Broward Health North where she died a short time later.

The driver of the BMW, 26-year-old Jeremiah Anderson of Lauderhill, was taken to Broward Health North with non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the vehicle, whose name has not been released, was taken to Broward Health North with serious injuries.

The driver of the Camry sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene by Margate Fire Rescue.

What led to the crash is under investigation. 

John MacLauchlan

John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.

