3 accused of stealing $42,000 from Miami-Dade condo association

MIAMI - The Miami-Dade Police Department announced Wednesday the arrest of three Westwind Lakes Garden Homes Condominium Association board members accused of stealing $42,000 from the association's bank account.

Investigators said Idoris Pedroso, 63, distributed various banknotes totaling approximately $42,000 from the association's official bank account.

"The banknotes were written to Yoel Fernandez, 42, who is a family associate and the boyfriend of Yasnely Pedroso, 38. The payments were for contractual repairs at the condominium; however, they were never performed," investigators said.

Police said Pedroso solicited the production of fraudulent invoices from a vendor to mask and substantiate the distribution of condominium assets intended for the original contractual labor that failed to commence.

The Pedrosos and Fernandez are facing Grand Theft and Organized Scheme to Defraud charges.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477.