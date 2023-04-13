Watch CBS News
Local News

2nd grader with cerebral palsy gets 'dream job' of Hershey's chocolate tester

/ CNN

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

FALMOUTH, Kentucky -- Hershey's is making a young Northern Kentucky boy's dream job a reality.

Second grader Lane Hartzel has cerebral palsy. His parents said he is non-verbal and non-mobile.

Last year, Hartzel's school hosted career day, and his school suggested a few jobs for him.

Suggested jobs such as a light and sound operator for Taylor Swift, an accessible playground critic, a movie critic and a Hershey's chocolate critic were pitched to Lane.

Naturally, Lane chose the delicious option.

School faculty, with the help of Lane's therapist, helped to create a full costume, including a name badge for the role.

Lane's principal, Jon Hoskins, shared the story with the company, and to sweeten the surprise, Hershey's decided to make Lane an official chocolate taste tester.

He will also star in a national company ad to promote his story. That is set to be released on April 17.

First published on April 13, 2023 / 5:27 PM

The-CNN-Wire ™ © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.