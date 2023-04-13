2nd grader with cerebral palsy gets 'dream job' of Hershey's chocolate tester

FALMOUTH, Kentucky -- Hershey's is making a young Northern Kentucky boy's dream job a reality.

Second grader Lane Hartzel has cerebral palsy. His parents said he is non-verbal and non-mobile.

Last year, Hartzel's school hosted career day, and his school suggested a few jobs for him.

Suggested jobs such as a light and sound operator for Taylor Swift, an accessible playground critic, a movie critic and a Hershey's chocolate critic were pitched to Lane.

Naturally, Lane chose the delicious option.

School faculty, with the help of Lane's therapist, helped to create a full costume, including a name badge for the role.

Lane's principal, Jon Hoskins, shared the story with the company, and to sweeten the surprise, Hershey's decided to make Lane an official chocolate taste tester.

He will also star in a national company ad to promote his story. That is set to be released on April 17.