25 charged in fraudulent nursing diploma scheme centered in South Florida

MIAMI - Federal authorities said 25 people have been charged for their alleged participation in a wire fraud scheme that created an illegal licensing and employment shortcut for aspiring nurses.

Prosecutors said the defendants engaged in a scheme to sell fraudulent nursing degree diplomas and transcripts obtained from accredited South Florida-based nursing schools to individuals seeking licenses and jobs as registered nurses and licensed practical/vocational nurses.

The bogus diplomas and transcripts qualified purchasers to sit for the national nursing board exam, authorities said.

"The overall scheme involved the distribution of more than 7,600 fake nursing diplomas issued by three South Florida-based nursing schools: Siena College in Broward County, Palm Beach School of Nursing in Palm Beach County, Fla., and Sacred Heart International Institute in Broward County. These schools are now closed."

"Not only is this a public safety concern, it also tarnishes the reputation of nurses who actually complete the demanding clinical and course work required to obtain their professional licenses and employment," said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Markenzy Lapointe, who added that "a fraud scheme like this erodes public trust in our health care system."

"Health care fraud is nothing new to South Florida, as many scammers see this as a way to earn easy, though illegal, money, "said acting Special Agent in Charge Chad Yarbrough, FBI Miami. "What is disturbing about this investigation is that there are over 7,600 people around the country with fraudulent nursing credentials who are potentially in critical health care roles treating patients. Were it not for the diligence and hard work of the investigators on this case, the extent of this fraud may not have been discovered."

"The alleged selling and purchasing of nursing diplomas and transcripts to willing but unqualified individuals is a crime that potentially endangers the health and safety of patients and insults the honorable profession of nursing," said Special Agent in Charge Omar Pérez Aybar of Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG). "In coordination with our law enforcement partners, HHS-OIG continues to aggressively investigate bad actors who so brazenly disregard the well-being of others in order to enrich themselves fraudulently."

Each defendant faces up to 20 years in prison.