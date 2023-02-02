$21M grant from HUD will go to Miami-Dade County's effort to help city's homeless

MIAMI -- The effort to help the homeless in Miami-Dade County got a significant boost Thursday when officials announced the receipt of a $21 million grant.

The money, slated to come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, will go to the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust.

The multi-million dollar grant was announced during an afternoon news conference attended by several local dignitaries, including Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Ron Book, chairman of the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust as well as senior HUD officials.

"It's a great day in the 305," Cava said while thanking federal officials for the grant. "Thank you so very much. You do so much. You care so much. And we're the right place to make investments."

Cava said the money will be used to help boost street outreach efforts towards the homeless as well as furthering "the work to build affordable housing in the area."

According to its website, the group works to assists the county's unsheltered residents through a homeless hotline, shelter referrals and access to information on other homeless services.